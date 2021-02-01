Man dies after Henderson stabbing

A man is dead after a Henderson stabbing Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of W. Sunset Road in Henderson around 5:40 p.m. and found a man with a stab wound, police said. The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he died.

It’s unclear what led to the stabbing or whether anyone has been arrested.

“The other involved party remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation,” police said in a statement Sunday. “There is no danger to the public involving this incident.”

No other information was immediately available. Police said they expected to release more details Monday.

