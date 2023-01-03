45°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Stabbings

Man dies after stabbing in apartment near Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2023 - 10:11 pm
 
Metro Lt. Jason Johansson speaks during a briefing Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, near Koval Lane in Las ...
Metro Lt. Jason Johansson speaks during a briefing Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, near Koval Lane in Las Vegas. (Mark Credico/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in an apartment near the Strip on Monday night.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a stabbing at an apartment in the 3900 block of Koval Lane at around 7:30 p.m.

Police found the victim, a Black man in his 40s, inside the apartment. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died, Metro Lt. Jason Johansson said.

A family, made up of a mother, two kids and the mother’s boyfriend, lived in the apartment. Johansson said. The stabbing occurred when the mother and boyfriend tried to break up a fight between the kids, and one of the kids grabbed a knife and stabbed their mother’s boyfriend.

Johansson said everyone related to the crime is either in custody or cooperating with the police.

No further information was available.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.

MOST READ
1
NFL announces schedule change for Raiders-Chiefs in Week 18
NFL announces schedule change for Raiders-Chiefs in Week 18
2
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss: Different but the same
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss: Different but the same
3
$366K slots jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
$366K slots jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
David Carr passionately defends brother on NFL Network
David Carr passionately defends brother on NFL Network
5
I-15 south to California jammed again as 2023 begins
I-15 south to California jammed again as 2023 begins
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Las Vegas police say fatal stabbing suspect left blood trail
Las Vegas police say fatal stabbing suspect left blood trail
Victim in east Las Vegas stabbing identified
Victim in east Las Vegas stabbing identified
Coroner identifies victim in Las Vegas apartment shooting
Coroner identifies victim in Las Vegas apartment shooting
Woman claims attack before fatal stabbing of boyfriend
Woman claims attack before fatal stabbing of boyfriend
1 dead in motorcycle crash
1 dead in motorcycle crash
Woman gave man ‘virality’ pills, stole Rolex, jewelry, police say
Woman gave man ‘virality’ pills, stole Rolex, jewelry, police say