Man dies after stabbing in apartment near Strip

Metro responded to a stabbing at an apartment in the 3900 block of Koval Lane around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Metro Lt. Jason Johansson speaks during a briefing Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, near Koval Lane in Las Vegas. (Mark Credico/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in an apartment near the Strip on Monday night.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a stabbing at an apartment in the 3900 block of Koval Lane at around 7:30 p.m.

Police found the victim, a Black man in his 40s, inside the apartment. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died, Metro Lt. Jason Johansson said.

A family, made up of a mother, two kids and the mother’s boyfriend, lived in the apartment. Johansson said. The stabbing occurred when the mother and boyfriend tried to break up a fight between the kids, and one of the kids grabbed a knife and stabbed their mother’s boyfriend.

Johansson said everyone related to the crime is either in custody or cooperating with the police.

No further information was available.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.