Man dies in stabbing attack in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2025 - 5:04 pm
 
Updated October 7, 2025 - 5:20 pm

A man died Tuesday morning after a stabbing in east Las Vegas, police said.

Police received a report at about 6:30 a.m. of a male stabbed in the 4700 block of Happy Valley Avenue, near South Nellis Boulevard and East Vegas Valley Drive, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

“Arriving officers located a male suffering from an apparent stab wound outside a travel trailer,” a Metro press release said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

