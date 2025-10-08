Man dies in stabbing attack in east Las Vegas
A man died Tuesday morning after a stabbing attack in east Las Vegas, police said.
Police received a report at about 6:30 a.m. of a male stabbed in the 4700 block of Happy Valley Avenue, near South Nellis Boulevard and East Vegas Valley Drive, the Metropolitan Police Department said.
“Arriving officers located a male suffering from an apparent stab wound outside a travel trailer,” a Metro press release said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
