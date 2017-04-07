Man distracted, cut during robbery at Planet Hollywood

A robbery took place at Planet Hollywood on the Strip late Thursday April 6, 2017. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkb

A man was cut on the left side during a robbery on the Strip Thursday night.

One person “distracted” a man while another grabbed his property and cut him at Planet Hollywood Resort, 3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank said.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and is expected to survive.

The weapon used in the attack wasn’t known early Friday. It also wasn’t immediately clear whether the robbery occured inside or outside the hotel.

Detectives were still investigating, Hank said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.