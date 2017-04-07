ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
More in Stabbings
Stabbings

Man distracted, cut during robbery at Planet Hollywood

By Michael Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2017 - 2:10 am
 

A man was cut on the left side during a robbery on the Strip Thursday night.

One person “distracted” a man while another grabbed his property and cut him at Planet Hollywood Resort, 3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank said.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and is expected to survive.

The weapon used in the attack wasn’t known early Friday. It also wasn’t immediately clear whether the robbery occured inside or outside the hotel.

Detectives were still investigating, Hank said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
You May Like

You May Like