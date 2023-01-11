Man faces charges in southwest Las Vegas Valley attack

A man is being held on $50,000 bail in a vicious attack on a resident who stabbed 13 times outside his suburban home.

Carlos Alfaro (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man who made confusing statements after knocking on doors in a suburban neighborhood near Southern Highlands Parkway is accused of stabbing a resident 13 times, inflicting a skull fracture and multiple brain injuries on the victim.

Carlos Alfaro, 28, was arrested Dec. 29 on suspicion of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and battery using a deadly weapon following the attack at Alcudia Bay Avenue a few blocks west of Dean Martin Drive, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The victim, who has not been identified by police, survived emergency surgery at University Medical Center, where he was last reported in critical but stable condition with a combined 13 wounds to his back, neck, hand, shoulder, face, arm, chest and head with cranial bleeds and a fracture, according to police.

The man is expected to be hospitalized “for the unforeseen future,” police wrote in Alfaro’s arrest report.

Multiple residents phoned 911 at 18:49 p.m. Dec. 29 to report a suspicious man ringing door bells and knocking on doors on Alcudia Bay and hearing a man yelling for help.

The victim’s wife, who was alone with their 3-year-old child prior to the stabbing, heard someone knocking on the door and ringing the bell but refused to answer since her husband was not home.

When she heard their garage door open, she texted her husband, who had just driven in, asking if he had arrived. After he replied he had, she informed him about the intruder at the door.

According to police, her husband walked to the front door, where he saw Alfaro standing there.

The suspect then allegedly said to him, “I need to speak with someone about what happened Sunday,” to which the husband replied, “I don’t know what you are talking about,” according to police.

“You tell me,” police said Alfaro stated, then stuck both of his hands into the front pocket of his hooded jacket, pulled out a knife with a silver blade 7 to 8 inches long and began making slashing motions toward the victim’s face.

When the wounded man ran from the front door to the open garage screaming for help, Alfaro allegedly pursued him, stabbing him multiple times after the victim entered a rock desert landscaped area, officers reported.

The man’s wife called police when she could hear her husband screaming outside, police said.

Residents, who also heard the man’s pleas for assistance, came out of their homes and witnessed Alfaro making downward thrusts with his arm at the man, who was laying in the rocks pleading for his life, police said.

The suspect then pulled his hood over his head, walked to the corner of Alcudia Bay and started running toward Dean Martin Drive. When police pulled up, they located Alfaro at 11402 Dean Martin behind a business center building, where officers noticed a large amount of blood on his face, hands and clothing.

Police also recovered a bent knife that had a lot of blood on it prior to placing him under arrest, according to officers.

Eyewitnesses identified Alfaro as the suspect when police showed them video surveillance provided by a resident that captured him wearing a blue-hooded jacket with a gray hood and blue jeans that the neighbors described he had on, police said.

Alfaro is in the Clark County Detention Center on $50,000 bail. His preliminary hearing in Las Vegas Justice Court on the felony charges is set for Jan. 18.

Court records reveal that he was convicted of misdemeanor DUI in December 2019 after prosecutors dropped four felony drug possession charges.

