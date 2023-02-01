Man faces charges of attempted murder, grand theft auto in ‘17, ‘18 incidents

Kenneth Prescott is accused of stabbing a man in 2017 and stealing a vehicle in 2018.

A 34-year-old man is facing charges of attempted murder and grand larceny auto in connection with separate incidents that happened in 2017 and 2018, Las Vegas police said.

Kenneth Prescott was arrested by Metro officers on Jan. 17, though a warrant had been out for his arrest since August 2017.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report, officers responded on Aug. 5, 2017, to a report of a man stabbed several times, and found a man shirtless and bleeding.

The victim told police that while walking home, he had been followed and stabbed with a 5-inch knife by another man, the report said. He said he had met the man before but didn’t know his name.

The victim said the suspect had asked for a cigarette and drink of his alcoholic beverage, then grabbed a knife from his backpack and stabbed the victim, the report said.

The victim was treated at the hospital for his injuries, and released after five days. He later identified Prescott in a photo line-up as his assailant. Police then issued a warrant for Prescott’s arrest.

More than a year later, on Oct. 13, 2018, Metro received a report of a carjacking at Las Vegas Boulevard and Fremont Street.

The victim said he had left his car running while going inside a building, after which a man got into his vehicle and drove off, according to an arrest report for the 2018 incident. A friend then drove the victim to pursue the suspect until the suspect stopped at an intersection. The victim approached the car, and attempted to pull the suspect out, but the suspect accelerated, dragging the victim alongside the car, the report said.

The car eventually came to a stop, and the victim pulled the suspect out of the car, after which the victim then ran off. Multiple witnesses identified the suspect as Prescott.

Prescott had an initial appearance in court on Jan. 18 and is due back for a preliminary hearing Feb. 1.

