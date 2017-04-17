Man fatally stabbed in central Las Vegas fight identified

Clark County coroner's office (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man stabbed to death early Sunday morning has been identified.

Deontay Daval Perkins, 30, died of multiple stab wounds, the Clark County coroner’s office said Monday. His city of residence could not be determined.

Perkins died after a fight escalated just at about midnight on the 4000 block of Pennwood Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police found Perkins in a car suffering from stab wounds near West Sirius Avenue and South Valley View Boulevard.

The car’s driver had called 911, police said. Perkins died at University Medical Center about 30 minutes later.

Police said Perkins may have threatened someone with a gun right before the stabbing occurred.

No arrests have been made in the homicide.

