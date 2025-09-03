Man fatally stabbed in east Las Vegas fight identified

A man who was fatally stabbed Sunday evening during a fight in the east Las Vegas Valley has been identified.

A man who was fatally stabbed Sunday evening during a fight in the east Las Vegas Valley has been identified.

Vinny Garcia Hill, 32, died of multiple stab wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, the Clark County coroner’s office said on Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of North Nellis Boulevard in reference to a fight and possible stabbing. Arriving officers located the man later identified as Hill suffering from several stab wounds lying in a parking lot.

Hill was transported to an area hospital where he later died, police said.

Detectives said Hill and the suspect “exchanged words inside a business,” according to a news release. The two later exited the business and began fighting in the parking lot.

The suspect then reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Hill multiple times, police said. The suspect fled the area before police arrived, and additional details have not been released.

Anyone with information of the incident is asked to contact homicide detectives at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnevada.com.

