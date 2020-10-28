Man found dead at Las Vegas complex was stabbed

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigate a homicide Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at 3355 Arville St. in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man found dead in a central Las Vegas apartment on Tuesday was stabbed, Las Vegas police said Wednesday.

Officers were called to the City View Apartments, 3355 Arville St., around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in response to an anonymous 911 call reporting a body in one of the rooms, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Tuesday.

Spencer said police believe the apartment was being used as a short-term rental property. No suspect or motive had been identified as of late Wednesday morning, according to a release from the department.

Anyone with information can contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

