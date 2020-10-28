74°F
Stabbings

Man found dead at Las Vegas complex was stabbed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2020 - 1:10 pm
 

A man found dead in a central Las Vegas apartment on Tuesday was stabbed, Las Vegas police said Wednesday.

Officers were called to the City View Apartments, 3355 Arville St., around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in response to an anonymous 911 call reporting a body in one of the rooms, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Tuesday.

Spencer said police believe the apartment was being used as a short-term rental property. No suspect or motive had been identified as of late Wednesday morning, according to a release from the department.

Anyone with information can contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

