Man found stabbed on Las Vegas sidewalk expected to live

Circumstances of the attack just before 9 a.m. outside a 7-Eleven at Bonanza Road and Las Vegas Boulevard North were unclear and the attacker remained at large.

Las Vegas police investigate a stabbing near Bonanza Road and Las Vegas Boulevard North on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was expected to survive after he was found suffering from a stab wound Thursday morning on a central Las Vegas sidewalk.

Just before 9 a.m., a 911 caller reported seeing the man on the ground, bleeding, near Bonanza Road and Las Vegas Boulevard North, just outside a 7-Eleven, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez. He was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit for survivable injuries.

OcampoGomez said that at the time he was taken to the hospital, he was “conscious and talking.”

It wasn’t clear if the man knew his attacker, who was gone before officers arrived at the 7-Eleven, located on the northeast corner of the intersection.

Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

