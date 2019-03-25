Man found stabbed to death in downtown Las Vegas identified

Clark County Coroner's Office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man found stabbed to death early Saturday outside a bar near downtown Las Vegas has been identified as a 66-year-old man by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Howard Chris Drew, who died of multiple stab wounds, was found about 7:30 a.m. by a woman entering the bar on the 900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, near East Washington Avenue. His death was ruled a homicide by the coroner’s office.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives suspect Drew was stabbed earlier Saturday morning in the area where he was found.

No arrests have been made in Drew’s death as of Monday morning, and investigators had not yet determined a motive.

Drew’s death marked the 29th homicide this year in Clark County, and the 19th investigated by Metro, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

