Man found stabbed to death in downtown Las Vegas

Officers was called just before 6 p.m. to the area of Mesquite Avenue and City Parkway, after an employee of an acting studio found a man with multiple stab wounds behind the business.

Las Vegas police investigate the scene where a body was found in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was found stabbed to death near downtown Las Vegas on Saturday night, police said.

The unidentified man was about 35 years old, police said, and he may have been at the scene for 12 to 24 hours.

Investigators are looking for witnesses and surveillance footage in the area. Police said the man was not associated with the studio and that they were looking into whether he was homeless.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

