Man found stabbed to death near downtown Las Vegas

A man was found stabbed to death near downtown Saturday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

About 7:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man who was suffering from an apparent stab wound lying on the street on the 900 block of North Las Vegas Blvd., Metro. Lt. Ray Spencer said.

When medical personnel arrived, the man was pronounced dead on the scene, Spencer said.

The victim was a man in his 60s, Spencer said.

No further information was immediately available.

