Man hospitalized after stabbing in central Las Vegas

A man was hospitalized following a stabbing Sunday afternoon in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Officers received a call about 2:45 p.m. of a person suffering from a stab wound on the 900 block of North Rancho Drive, near West Washington Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Troy Barrett said. There, police found a man had been stabbed in the abdomen, and he was taken to University Medical Center with a serious injury, Barrett said.

Detectives determined the man fought with another man and was stabbed with a folding knife, he said. Police have not found the assailant, though detectives are following leads.

No further information was immediately available.

