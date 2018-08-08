Man hospitalized after stabbing in central Las Vegas Valley

One man was hospitalized and another detained Tuesday night after a stabbing in the central valley.

Police responded about 10:15 p.m. to reports of a man with a slash wound on his neck at an apartment complex on the 2500 block of Paradise Village Way, near Eastern and Tropicana avenues, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Gordon said the man was taken to the hospital for treatment and was still being evaluated as of about 11:30 p.m.

Police took a man into custody in an upstairs apartment, but Gordon said he was only being detained as a person of interest. Patrol detectives are investigating.

