Man hospitalized after stabbing in west Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was hospitalized Wednesday night after a road rage confrontation in the west valley.

Police responded about 9:30 p.m. to reports of shots fired at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Fort Apache Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Branden Clarkson.

Two people got into a road rage-fueled confrontation at the intersection, Clarkson said. No one was injured by gunfire, but the person who fired the shots was stabbed.

That person was hospitalized with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, and both parties are in custody.

Sahara Avenue and Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas, NV