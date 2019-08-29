Man hospitalized after stabbing near downtown Las Vegas

A person of interest was taken into custody after a man was stabbed multiple times near Maryland Parkway and Charleston Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.

A man was hospitalized after being stabbed Thursday afternoon near downtown Las Vegas, police said.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Wengert Avenue after a report of a man stabbed multiple times just before 1 p.m. Police found a person of interest running from the scene and took him into custody a half-mile away at Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano.

The investigation remained ongoing at 3:30 p.m. as officers continued to speak to witnesses, but Zambrano said police believe the two knew each other.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center, but his condition was unknown.

