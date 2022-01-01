Man hospitalized on New Year’s Eve with apparent stab wounds

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, where they found a man with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was hospitalized Friday night with apparent stab wounds, Las Vegas police said.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, just south of Charleston Boulevard, shortly after 9 p.m. to a report of a person with blood on them, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.

Arriving officers found a man with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds, he said.

He was taken to University Medical Center. His condition was unknown as he underwent treatment, OcampoGomez said.

