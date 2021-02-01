Man in critical condition after Henderson stabbing
A man is in critical condition after a Henderson stabbing Sunday afternoon, police said.
Officers were called to the 1300 block of W. Sunset Road around 5:40 p.m. and found a man with a stab wound, police said. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
“The other involved party remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation,” police said in a statement Sunday. “There is no danger to the public involving this incident.”
No other information was immediately available.
Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.