Man in critical condition after Henderson stabbing

A man is in critical condition after a Henderson stabbing Sunday afternoon, police said.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is in critical condition after a Henderson stabbing Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of W. Sunset Road around 5:40 p.m. and found a man with a stab wound, police said. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

“The other involved party remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation,” police said in a statement Sunday. “There is no danger to the public involving this incident.”

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.