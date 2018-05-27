Man in critical condition after stabbing in central Las Vegas

A man was stabbed about 9:30 p.m. Saturday on the 5000 block of Eldora Avenue, near West Sahara Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Branden Clarkson said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is in critical condition after a stabbing Saturday night in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

He was stabbed about 9:30 p.m. on the 5000 block of Eldora Avenue, near West Sahara Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Branden Clarkson said.

He was in critical condition as of 10:30 p.m.

Police had no information on an assailant. No further information was immediately available.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

5000 block of Eldora Avenue, Las Vegas