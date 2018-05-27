Man in critical condition after stabbing in central Las Vegas

A man is in critical condition after a stabbing Saturday night in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.
He was stabbed about 9:30 p.m. on the 5000 block of Eldora Avenue, near West Sahara Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Branden Clarkson said.
He was in critical condition as of 10:30 p.m.
Police had no information on an assailant. No further information was immediately available.
Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.5000 block of Eldora Avenue, Las Vegas