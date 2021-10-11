Man in custody after stabbing, barricade near downtown Las Vegas

A man is in custody following a stabbing and barricade at an apartment complex near downtown Las Vegas on Sunday.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is in custody following a stabbing and barricade at an apartment complex near downtown Las Vegas on Sunday.

Police were initially called to the Boulevard Inn, 921 Las Vegas Blvd. North, at 3:56 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said. Officers found a woman suffering from stab wounds to her face. The woman told police that the man who stabbed her was inside one of the rooms, Boxler said.

She is expected to survive.

Police then attempted to contact the man, but he refused their “attempts to peacefully de-escalate the situation and surrender.” Las Vegas Boulevard and Washington Avenue were closed in all directions, Boxler said. The man was eventually taken into custody ”without incident,” Boxler said.

All roads in the area were scheduled to reopen on Sunday night, Boxler said.

No other details were immediately available.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.