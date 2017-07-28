Man jailed in connection with double stabbing near downtown Las Vegas

Noah Sherry, 19, faces two counts of battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the attack on July 9.

Noah Sherry, 19, was arrested Thursday on two counts of battery with a deadly weapon, jail records show. (Thinkstock)

Las Vegas police have jailed a teenager in connection with a double-stabbing early July near downtown.

Noah Sherry, 19, was arrested Thursday on two counts of battery with a deadly weapon, jail records show. He was booked into Clark County Detention Center, where he remained Friday morning. His bail was set at $40,000.

He was identified by Metropolitan Police Department documents as a suspect in the stabbing, which police said appeared to have occurred in front of of 433 N. 14th St., near East Bonanza Road and South Maryland Parkway.

Two men showed up with stab wounds at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center about 8:50 p.m. on July 9, Metro Lt. David Gordon said at the time.

A 20-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen, Gordon said, adding his injury was “substantial” but survivable. A 25-year-old man was stabbed in the back and released from the hospital.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.