Man jumped, slashed with knife Christmas morning in central valley

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was attacked and slashed with a knife Christmas morning while walking in the central valley.

The stabbing was reported about 4:15 a.m. after the man walked into a local hospital with a knife wound, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

The man had just left a 7-Eleven near Tropicana Avenue and Pecos Road and was walking back to his apartment when two men jumped him, Gordon said.

As the pair attacked him, one drew a small pocket knife and cut the man’s palm, Gordon said. The man punched one of his attackers and then fled on foot before calling a relative, who picked him up and took him to a hospital.

Both assailants are still at large, Gordon said.

36.100094, -115.101076