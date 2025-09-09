Man killed in Las Vegas fight with 2 people ID’d
The Clark County coroner’s office identified a man who was killed during a fight in Las Vegas early Saturday.
He was Yusuf Mosley, 46.
The Metropolitan Police Department said officers found Mosley about 12:30 a.m. fatally wounded in a parking lot in the 4500 block of Paradise Road, north of Harmon Avenue.
Police said Mosley had been in a fight with two people, who fled the scene before officers arrived.
No arrests have been announced and additional details were not available Monday.
