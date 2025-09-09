85°F
Man killed in Las Vegas fight with 2 people ID’d

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2025 - 8:41 pm
 

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a man who was killed during a fight in Las Vegas early Saturday.

He was Yusuf Mosley, 46.

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers found Mosley about 12:30 a.m. fatally wounded in a parking lot in the 4500 block of Paradise Road, north of Harmon Avenue.

Police said Mosley had been in a fight with two people, who fled the scene before officers arrived.

No arrests have been announced and additional details were not available Monday.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

