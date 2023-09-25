83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Stabbings

Man killed on RTC bus in Henderson identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2023 - 2:27 pm
 
Henderson police investigate a fatal stabbing after a fight on an RTC bus in Henderson on Frida ...
Henderson police investigate a fatal stabbing after a fight on an RTC bus in Henderson on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (NDOT)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified a man stabbed to death on a Regional Transportation Commission bus.

Branden Bailey, 35, died on the sidewalk outside a Henderson bus stop Friday from a stab wound to the chest.

Henderson police said multiple people were fighting around 7 p.m. on an RTC bus near North Boulder Highway and North Water Street when the man was stabbed.

The department refused to provide further information Monday, citing an open investigation. It was unclear if anyone had been detained in connection with the killing.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Davante Adams calls out Raiders after loss to Steelers
Davante Adams calls out Raiders after loss to Steelers
2
U2’s opening act at The Sphere ‘a big person’
U2’s opening act at The Sphere ‘a big person’
3
Report: Teen charged with murder in hit-and-run claimed he’ll ‘Be out in 30 days’
Report: Teen charged with murder in hit-and-run claimed he’ll ‘Be out in 30 days’
4
Construction worker dies after workplace accident at Bellagio Fountains
Construction worker dies after workplace accident at Bellagio Fountains
5
Graney: Josh McDaniels whiffs on critical coaching decision
Graney: Josh McDaniels whiffs on critical coaching decision
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Person fatally stabbed during fight on RTC bus
Person fatally stabbed during fight on RTC bus
Coroner IDs man killed in possible self-defense
Coroner IDs man killed in possible self-defense
Man dies after auto-pedestrian collision near Downtown Summerlin
Man dies after auto-pedestrian collision near Downtown Summerlin
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Henderson
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Henderson
Baby girl killed in North Las Vegas hit-and-run crash, coroner says
Baby girl killed in North Las Vegas hit-and-run crash, coroner says
Coroner IDs teen killed in crash with police cruiser
Coroner IDs teen killed in crash with police cruiser