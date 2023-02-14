Man on probation in 2 separate cases now facing murder charge

A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing at a bus stop at Nellis Boulevard and Boulder Highway.

Justin Bell (Metropolitan Police Department)

David Cary was stabbed Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at a bus stop near South Nellis Boulevard and Boulder Highway in Las Vegas. (Vanessa Cary)

A man on probation for attempted battery and harassment was arrested Monday in connection with a fatal stabbing.

Justin Bell was booked on a warrant and faces one charge of murder in connection with the death of David Cary, 63, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Cary, a musician who performed on Fremont Street and the Las Vegas Strip, was at a bus stop at South Nellis Boulevard and Boulder Highway on Jan. 15 when he was fatally stabbed by another man, according to police and the man’s daughter Vanessa Cary.

Bell, 27, has a rap sheet in Clark County District Court dating back to 2014, when he pleaded guilty to burglary. District Judge Michelle Leavitt sentenced Bell to a maximum of five years of probation, but court records show he pleaded guilty to burglary again two years later.

In 2016, District Judge Stefany Miley sentenced him to at least a year in prison.

District Judge Monica Trujillo sentenced Bell to two years of probation in September after he pleaded guilty to attempted battery with substantial bodily harm. He was prohibited from using drugs and required to work with Hope for Prisoners, a nonprofit that helps residents rebuild their lives after prison.

Trujillo ordered Bell to comply with a curfew and undergo a mental health evaluation. Eight days after the stabbing, court records show Bell was not present in court when a public defender requested he be allowed to use medical marijuana while on probation.

Trujillo denied the motion.

Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate Bell was charged with attempted home invasion and destroying property, but in October the Clark County district attorney’s office declined to prosecute the case.

Bell pleaded guilty in Justice Court to harassment on Dec. 5. Justice of the Peace Joseph Sciscento gave him a suspended jail sentence, and instead ordered him to stay out of trouble for six months and complete impulse control classes.

Bell is being held without bail and expected to appear in court Tuesday morning on the murder charge.

