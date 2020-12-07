47°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Stabbings

Man robbed, stabbed in central Las Vegas; suspects sought

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2020 - 4:44 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man walking through a central Las Vegas apartment complex was robbed and then stabbed early Monday, police said.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said the 30-year-old man was walking through the complex at 3896 University Center Drive, near East Twain Avenue, at 12:20 a.m. when he was approached by three men in their mid-20s to early 30s.

“The suspects started rifling through the victim’s pockets and removed his cell phone,” Gordon said. “The suspects then punched and kicked the victim. When the victim attempted to defend himself, one of the suspects stabbed the victim two times.”

The three assailants fled on foot and were not immediately located by police. The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he was expected to survive.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas jackpot winner waited whole life to hit it big
Las Vegas jackpot winner waited whole life to hit it big
2
2020 NFR Texas 3rd go-round results
2020 NFR Texas 3rd go-round results
3
Report: Jewel warned Tony Hsieh, ‘I don’t think you are well’
Report: Jewel warned Tony Hsieh, ‘I don’t think you are well’
4
Las Vegas celebrities already hyping NFR 2021
Las Vegas celebrities already hyping NFR 2021
5
Henry Ruggs goes from goat to hero in one play
Henry Ruggs goes from goat to hero in one play
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST