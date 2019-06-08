Man seriously injured in Las Vegas stabbing Friday night

About 7:30 p.m., officers responded to 4730 E. Craig Road, near Nellis Boulevard, for reports of a male that was stabbed, Lt. Adrian Beas said.

One person was seriously injured after a stabbing in the northeast valley Friday night, according to Las Vegas police.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, he said.

A male suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Police are on scene investigating.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, he said.

A male suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Police are on scene investigating.

No further information was immediately available.