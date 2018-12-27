Man stabbed after fight with 2 men near downtown Las Vegas

A man was hospitalized Wednesday night after he was stabbed during a fight with two other men, Las Vegas police said.

Police were called about 6:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Foremaster Lane, near North Main Street and West Owens Avenue, after reports of a man who had been stabbed, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon. Police determined that three homeless men got in a fight that left one of the men suffering from a stab wound.

Two of the men, both in their 40s, got in a fight with the third man, who is in his 30s and who was stabbed by one of the men during the fight, Gordon said. After he was stabbed, the victim flagged down a nearby security officer, who called 911.

The two other men fled the scene before police arrived, Gordon said.

The victim was taken to a hospital Wednesday night, he said. Further information about what led to the stabbing was not immediately available.

