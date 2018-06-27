Man stabbed by suspect tampering with Mount Charleston mailboxes

Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a man after he caught a group of men tampering with mailboxes early Wednesday morning on Mount Charleston.

Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a man after he caught a group of men tampering with mailboxes early Wednesday morning on Mount Charleston.

About 4 a.m. a man in his 50s was driving on Kyle Canyon Road when he spotted three men trying to break into the mailboxes, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

He confronted the group and a fight ensued. During the fight, one of the trio surprised the man from behind and stabbed him in the chest several times, Gordon said.

The injured man drove himself to Centennial Hills Hospital and is expected to survive. The three fled in a dark-colored four-door sedan and remain on the loose, Gordon said.

