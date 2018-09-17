Man stabbed during central Las Vegas robbery

A man is expected to survive after he was stabbed during a robbery early Monday morning in the central valley.

About 12:30 a.m. a man suffering a stab wound ran into the Wild Wild West, 3330 W. Tropicana Ave., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The man was rushed to a hospital and was stabilized, Gordon said. He told police he was stabbed by another man during a robbery in front of the Hampton Inn across the street.

Police are still searching for the stabber.

