Man stabbed during Christmas Eve ‘child swap’ in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are looking for a woman who is suspected of stabbing a man during a child custody swap on Christmas Eve in the west valley.

4075 S. Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas. Google Street View.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said a woman stabbed a man during a “child swap” shortly before midnight. Police responded to 4075 S. Buffalo Drive around 11:40 p.m. where they found a man with wounds to the left side of his neck.

Gordon said the man was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical, but stable condition.

The woman fled the scene and police are still searching for her.

There were no reported injuries to the child.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

