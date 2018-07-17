Man stabbed during fight with girlfriend in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was stabbed in the hand during a fight with his girlfriend.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said the man’s cousin called police about 8:45 p.m. to an apartment on the 7000 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Hollywood Boulevard.

The 18-year-old man told police that an argument with his girlfriend escalated when she stabbed him in the hand, Gordon said. After the stabbing, the man went to his cousin’s apartment to get help.

Family Justice Center detectives are investigating the stabbing. It’s unclear if the man’s girlfriend will face charges.

