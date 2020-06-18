Man stabbed, hit by car in northeast Las Vegas, police say

Officers were called to the 3000 block of North Lamb Boulevard, near Cheyenne Avenue, at 3:46 p.m.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A man was hospitalized Thursday after police said he was stabbed in a car and hit by the same vehicle in northeast Las Vegas.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of North Lamb Boulevard, near Cheyenne Avenue, at 3:46 p.m. after a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according Las Vegas police Lt. Damon Young.

Police believe the man who was stabbed exited the car, then was hit by it.

The man was taken to University Medical Center and was in stable condition Thursday night, Young said.

Further information was not immediately available.

