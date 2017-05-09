ad-fullscreen
Stabbings

Man stabbed in chest at Las Vegas convenience store

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2017 - 3:20 pm
 

A man was stabbed in the chest Tuesday afternoon at a convenience store near UNLV, Las Vegas police said.

Officers responded just before 2 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a stabbing at an AM/PM convenience store in the 1100 block of Flamingo Road, near Maryland Parkway, Metropolitan Police spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

The man who was stabbed was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, Hadfield said.

No arrests have been made.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
