Man stabbed in domestic dispute in northwest Las Vegas

A domestic dispute in northwest Las Vegas led to the stabbing of a man early Tuesday.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said a man and his ex-girlfriend got into an argument in front of an apartment in the 2300 block of Rock Springs Drive, near West Lake Mead Boulevard, at 12:10 a.m. The woman’s new boyfriend intervened in the argument which Gordon said “further exacerbated” the volatility of the situation.

The current boyfriend then brandished a knife, police said.

“The argument turned violent when the suspect produced a knife and stabbed/cut (the ex-boyfriend) several times,” police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was listed as “stable,” Gordon said. The woman and her new boyfriend left the scene. Police were searching for the man early Tuesday, with police saying they’d confirmed his identity.

