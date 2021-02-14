Man stabbed in fight that led to valet area of The Strat

Las Vegas police took two men into custody in connection with the fight that left one man hospitalized.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

One man was hospitalized Sunday morning after being stabbed multiple times in a fight that led to the valet area of The Strat, Las Vegas police said.

Officers responded to the call at 7:20 a.m. at the casino located at 2000 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jesse Roybal said.

Roybal said three men got into a fight that led to the valet area of the hotel-casino. The victim was taken to University Medical Center with injuries Roybal described as non-life-threatening.

“Both suspects were taken into custody by responding patrol officers,” Roybal said in a text message.

