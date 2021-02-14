54°F
Stabbings

Man stabbed in fight that led to valet area of The Strat

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 14, 2021 - 9:58 am
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
One man was hospitalized Sunday morning after being stabbed multiple times in a fight that led to the valet area of The Strat, Las Vegas police said.

Officers responded to the call at 7:20 a.m. at the casino located at 2000 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jesse Roybal said.

Roybal said three men got into a fight that led to the valet area of the hotel-casino. The victim was taken to University Medical Center with injuries Roybal described as non-life-threatening.

“Both suspects were taken into custody by responding patrol officers,” Roybal said in a text message.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

