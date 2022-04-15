65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Stabbings

Man stabbed in south Las Vegas following road rage argument

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2022 - 9:14 am
 
Updated April 15, 2022 - 9:25 am
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was stabbed Friday morning after a suspected road rage argument.

Officers believe the stabbing happened at a convenience store near East Cactus Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Everett.

“Road rage led to an altercation between two males,” Everett said around 8 a.m.

Everett said one man was stabbed three times in the stomach by another man acting in self-defense.

The person who was stabbed was expected to recover and detectives were reviewing nearby video. to investigate further.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Homicide suspect texted victim’s family laughing after killing, police say
Homicide suspect texted victim’s family laughing after killing, police say
2
Former Strip chef finally gets a new room of his own — in Henderson
Former Strip chef finally gets a new room of his own — in Henderson
3
Where do casino dealers get paid the most?
Where do casino dealers get paid the most?
4
Fontainebleau has new message: ‘Miracles still happen’
Fontainebleau has new message: ‘Miracles still happen’
5
10-year-old allegedly shot, killed by brother ID’d by coroner
10-year-old allegedly shot, killed by brother ID’d by coroner
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This undated photo released by the Henderson Police Department shows suspect Nika Nikoubin. The ...
Woman accused of US-Iran revenge stabbing to get competency evaluation
The Associated Press

A woman accused of retaliating for the death of an Iranian military leader in an American drone strike two years ago by stabbing a man she met on a date will get a competency evaluation before facing criminal charges, court records show.