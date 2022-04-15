Man stabbed in south Las Vegas following road rage argument

Officers believe the stabbing happened at a convenience store near East Cactus Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was stabbed Friday morning after a suspected road rage argument.

Officers believe the stabbing happened at a convenience store near East Cactus Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Everett.

“Road rage led to an altercation between two males,” Everett said around 8 a.m.

Everett said one man was stabbed three times in the stomach by another man acting in self-defense.

The person who was stabbed was expected to recover and detectives were reviewing nearby video. to investigate further.

