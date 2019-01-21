Man stabbed in stomach after argument in east Las Vegas

An argument Sunday evening led to one man landing in a hospital after being stabbed in the east valley.

3508 Valley Forge Drive (Google maps)

An argument Sunday evening led to one man landing in the hospital after being stabbed in the east valley.

The man stabbed in the stomach is expected to survive his injuries, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Gordon said police responded to the argument around 6 p.m. at 3508 Valley Forge Drive, and the suspect already had fled the area.

Shortly after midnight, police received a call about a domestic disturbance from a woman at 3517 Folage Drive. Gordon said the woman reported a man was trying to enter her apartment.

Gordon said that man was the suspect in the Sunday stabbing. Police found the suspect in a vehicle in a parking lot and attempted to get the suspect t0 surrender.

The suspect refused and police called in a K9 unit, which was able to get inside the vehicle allowing the suspect to be taken into custody.

The suspect, Gordon said, suffered a bite to his left leg and was being treated at a hospital.