Man stabbed multiple times in southeast Las Vegas valley

Las Vegas police are investigating an apparent domestic-related stabbing Tuesday afternoon at a southeast valley apartment complex.

The 2800 block of South Eastern Avenue. Google Street View.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded just after 2:45 p.m. to reports of the stabbing on the 2800 block of South Eastern Avenue. A man found with multiple stab wounds was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, and his condition was not immediately known, police said.

Metro spokesman Laura Meltzer said that evidence at the scene suggests the stabbing was domestic-related, but that officers were still working to determine the relationship between the victim and the stabbing suspect.

It is not clear who called 911 to report the stabbing. No one was in custody as of 3:30 p.m., Meltzer said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

36.139648, -115.117479