Man stabbed near central Las Vegas homeless camp

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fight between two men at a homeless camp late Wednesday night left one man in critical condition at Las Vegas hospital with stab wounds.

According to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon, a man in his 60s was visiting a homeless camp near the Pecos-McLeod Trailhead in the central valley before midnight when another man in his 40s rode through the camp on a bicycle at a high rate of speed. The man in his 60s hollered at the other man to slow down.

According to witnesses, the cyclist stopped riding and produced a large knife, holding it in a threatening manner. The older man pulled out a gun and fired at least one warning shot.

The two men began to fight when the man in his 40s was stabbed once in the chest and collapsed to the ground.

The other man tried to flee but was apprehended and taken into custody by police. He also was taken to a hospital and was treated for cuts on his hand.

Police detectives were investigating into early hours of Thursday morning.