Man stabbed on bus near Summerlin ballpark

A Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is between two RTC buses Tuesday, June 17, 2025, outside Las Vegas Ballpark. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

A woman is accused of stabbing a man she was in a relationship with on the bus near the Las Vegas Ballpark, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Asianna Wagner was arrested on the morning of June 17 in Downtown Summerlin on suspicion of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, according to her arrest report.

Nicole Ramirez, a bus driver for the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, told police she heard Wagner and the man she got on the bus with fighting in the back, the report said.

Ramirez then heard Wagner say she had stabbed him, and the two got off the bus together near the ballpark, Wagner’s arrest report said.

Police said surveillance video showed Wagner cutting the man on the left wrist while on the bus. The man started “screaming in pain” and holding his left wrist, according to the arrest report. Wagner yelled at the man to get up and go, and the two got off the bus together, the report said.

The stabbing caused a 3-inch cut, and it required 40 stitches, according to the arrest report.

Ramirez also told police that she saw the man throw something at another bus after getting off, the arrest report said. She also said there was blood where the stabbing happened on the bus.

Police found the couple on Spruce Goose Drive and La Madre Mountain Drive in Downtown Summerlin, the arrest report said.

The man was “nursing” his left hand, which was wrapped in a shirt, the arrest report said.

Police found a blade in Wagner’s purse that had blood on it. Wagner told police was what she used to cut the man, the report said.

Wagner also said the two had known each other for a week and were in a sexual relationship, according to the report.

The arrest report states Wagner has a history of stabbing her sister in the back in May 2023 and being involved a domestic disturbance on a downtown bus in June 2024.

Court records show Wagner’s bail was set at $10,000, and she was still in custody on Tuesday.

