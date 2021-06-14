Man stabbed outside casino

A man was stabbed during an attempted robbery outside the the Orleans early Monday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was stabbed during an attempted robbery outside the the Orleans early Monday, police said.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said at 12:51 a.m. police were called to the hotel and casino at 4500 W. Tropicana Ave., near Decatur Boulevard. A man who was at the south entrance of the casino told police he was approached by a “suspect with a muscular build,” Gordon said.

“The suspect demanded the victim’s property and when he refused, the suspect stabbed the victim one time,” Gordon said. “After the stabbing the suspect left the casino and was last seen running toward Tropicana (Avenue.)”

Police said the victim summoned help from security, which called for police and medical assistance. The condition of the stabbing victim was not released as of 5 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

