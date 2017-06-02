Man stabbed outside of southwest Las Vegas grocery store

University Medical Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was stabbed Thursday night outside of a southwest valley grocery store.

The stabbing happened about 9:55 p.m. in an Albertsons parking lot at 5975 W. Tropicana Ave., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dori Koren said.

One man was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit with stab wounds to his stomach. As of 10:45 p.m., he had been stabilized, but Koren could not confirm his condition.

It’s unclear what happened in the moments leading up to the stabbing. As of 10:45 p.m., it was also unclear if the man stabbed knew his attacker.

The grocery store is open 24 hours a day. Police continue to investigate.

