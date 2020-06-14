Man stabbed, robbed at Las Vegas Strip casino, police say

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was stabbed and robbed Saturday afternoon at a Strip casino.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers responded about 4:30 p.m. to the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle. It was unclear at which resort the stabbing occurred.

Nogle said the man was approached by a suspect who “began to attack the victim and ultimately stabbed the victim multiple times in the back.” The suspect stole money from the man and fled on foot.

The man had minor, nonlife-threatening injuries, Nogle said.

Further information was not immediately available.

