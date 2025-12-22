Man stabbed to death at apartment in south Las Vegas

A man was stabbed to death at an apartment in the south Las Vegas Valley early Sunday morning, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday authorities received a report of a man who had been stabbed in the 300 block of East Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

Arriving officers found a male suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.