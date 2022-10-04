85°F
Man stabbed to death in east Las Vegas over ‘property dispute,’ police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2022 - 7:04 pm
 
Updated October 3, 2022 - 7:06 pm
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was stabbed to death near South Eastern and East St. Louis avenues on Sunday night, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called out to the 1800 block of Pacific Street just after 10:15 p.m. to a report of a person stabbed.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said Monday.

Eric Enriquez, 44, died of a stab wound to the chest, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Metro’s homicide section has determined that an “ongoing property dispute” triggered the confrontation between Enriquez and the person who stabbed him.

That person then fled, police said.

An arrest hadn’t been made by Monday evening. Police were urging anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555, or by going to www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

