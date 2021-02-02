Man stabbed, woman arrested after dispute on Las Vegas Strip, police say

A woman is accused of stabbing a man in the neck on the Las Vegas Strip during an overnight domestic dispute.

Crime scene tape covers the valet entrance to Bally's Las Vegas after a domestic dispute resulted in a woman stabbing a man late Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, according to Las Vegas police. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said at 11:14 p.m. Monday a man and woman were arguing in the area of the Grand Bazaar Shops, 3635 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

“An argument ensued that turned physical when the male assaulted the female,” Gordon said.

The couple stopped arguing briefly, then walked next door to the valet at Bally’s Las Vegas at Flamingo Road.

“The female appeared to produce an object, presumably a knife, and stabbed the male in the neck,” Gordon said. “After the stabbing, the male walked into the valet area where he summoned help.”

Gordon said the woman walked away from the area but soon returned and was taken into custody by responding officers.

“The male was transported to the hospital where he is in stable condition and expected to survive,” Gordon said.

The name of the woman arrested was not immediately released.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.