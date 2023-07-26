107°F
Stabbings

Man stabs Las Vegas police dog multiple times during arrest

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2023 - 5:13 pm
 
K-9 Diko (Metropolitan Police Department)
Ezekiel Barnes (Metropolitan Police Department)
K-9 Diko (Metropolitan Police Department)
A man stabbed a police dog multiple times Monday night while he was being arrested for allegedly stabbing a person earlier in the day.

At around 8:30 p.m., a victim was found suffering lacerations in the 3900 block of Cambridge Street, near Maryland Parkway. Police identified 30-year-old Ezekiel Barnes as the suspect and found him inside a vehicle in the 3900 block of Maryland, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Barnes allegedly tried to light the vehicle on fire, and police sent K-9 Diko to help arrest Barnes. Barnes then stabbed Diko multiple times and police used other low lethal options to arrest Barnes.

Diko is recovering at a veterinary clinic.

In October, Diko helped police arrest 24-year-old Tyson Hampton, who is accused of fatally shooting Officer Truong Thai.

Barnes faces charges of resisting police, injuring or attempting to kill a police animal, attempted arson and burglary, court records show.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

