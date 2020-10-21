Man surrenders after barricading himself in Las Vegas apartment

A Wednesday morning barricade situation in east Las Vegas has ended after more than three hours.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a barricade situation at the The Suites at 4855 Boulder Highway, on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police respond to a barricade situation at The Suites on Boulder Highway on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man’s stabbing led to a prolonged barricade situation at an east Las Vegas apartment that ended with the arrest of a suspect in the attack Wednesday morning.

A man believed to be involved in the stabbing surrendered to Las Vegas police SWAT officers about 10 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment in The Suites, 4855 Boulder Highway, according to a release from the department. The apprehension ended a three-plus hour law enforcement response and evacuation of a portion of the apartment complex near Flamingo Road.

Resident Theo Watley just moved to Las Vegas from Tulsa, Oklahoma. He emerged from his apartment Wednesday morning to the sight of police and crime scene tape in the complex parking lot.

“I was getting ready to head to the 7-Eleven right here,” Watley said. “I said, ‘What is going on? SWAT team!’ I said, ‘Wow, what a way to wake up in the morning.’”

Police surrounded an apartment in The Suites where a person sought for questioning in a stabbing was barricaded. Officer Misael Parra said police were called to the complex at 6:38 a.m. by a person who said his neighbor had been stabbed.

“Officers arrived and did locate a victim,” Parra said.

The person was taken in unknown condition to an area hospital. Parra said police tried to make contact with a person in the apartment with no success.

“He is not surrendering,” Parra said during the barricade.

Several loud flash bangs were heard at the complex just before 10 a.m. Police later said a suspect was arrested without incident, but they provided no further details.

Watley said he was told by neighbors in the complex that the stabbing involved a man who attacked his father.

“They were saying somebody stabbed his father in the neck,” Watley said. “I guess an altercation, you know. I was like, ‘Oh wow, that’s messed up.’”

